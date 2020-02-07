Today’s Headlines

Eastside Gold Line Washington Extension Favored, Not Problematic Freeway Route (Urbanize, The Source)

New Push For Lower L.A. Speed Limits (LAist)

NextGen Bus Study Maps Available, Meetings Underway (The Source)

Metro Station Evaluation Program Maintains Stops (The Source)

LAT Endorses Loraine Lundquist For City Council CD12

Paid Parking A Hard Sell For Claremont (Claremont Courier)

Sun E-Scooters Coming To Downey (Downey Patriot)

Garcetti Recall Campaign Republicans Fail To Gather Enough Signatures (LAT)

5-Story 87-Home Housing Planned At Watts A Line Station (Urbanize)

56-Story Housing Tower Planned At DTLA Broadway Connector Station (Urbanize)

California Housing Bills Still To Be Decided (Curbed)

How California’s New Rent Control Law Works (Curbed)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA