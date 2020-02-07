Today’s Headlines

  • Eastside Gold Line Washington Extension Favored, Not Problematic Freeway Route (Urbanize, The Source)
  • New Push For Lower L.A. Speed Limits (LAist)
  • NextGen Bus Study Maps Available, Meetings Underway (The Source)
  • Metro Station Evaluation Program Maintains Stops (The Source)
  • LAT Endorses Loraine Lundquist For City Council CD12
  • Paid Parking A Hard Sell For Claremont (Claremont Courier)
  • Sun E-Scooters Coming To Downey (Downey Patriot)
  • Garcetti Recall Campaign Republicans Fail To Gather Enough Signatures (LAT)
  • 5-Story 87-Home Housing Planned At Watts A Line Station (Urbanize)
  • 56-Story Housing Tower Planned At DTLA Broadway Connector Station (Urbanize)
  • California Housing Bills Still To Be Decided (Curbed)
  • How California’s New Rent Control Law Works (Curbed)

