Today’s Headlines
- Eastside Gold Line Washington Extension Favored, Not Problematic Freeway Route (Urbanize, The Source)
- New Push For Lower L.A. Speed Limits (LAist)
- NextGen Bus Study Maps Available, Meetings Underway (The Source)
- Metro Station Evaluation Program Maintains Stops (The Source)
- LAT Endorses Loraine Lundquist For City Council CD12
- Paid Parking A Hard Sell For Claremont (Claremont Courier)
- Sun E-Scooters Coming To Downey (Downey Patriot)
- Garcetti Recall Campaign Republicans Fail To Gather Enough Signatures (LAT)
- 5-Story 87-Home Housing Planned At Watts A Line Station (Urbanize)
- 56-Story Housing Tower Planned At DTLA Broadway Connector Station (Urbanize)
- California Housing Bills Still To Be Decided (Curbed)
- How California’s New Rent Control Law Works (Curbed)
