Today’s Headlines

  • Culver City Approves Planned Two-Way Protected Bike Lane (Biking in L.A.)
  • LAPD Scandal Leading To Gang Database Revamp (LAT)
  • High Demand For L.A. City Speed Humps (Eastsider)
  • Hollywood/Highland Closed For Oscars This Weekend (The Source)
  • Pershing Square Makeover Plan Announced (Curbed, Urbanize)
  • Cedillo Proposes City Eminent Domain For Affordable Housing (LAT, Los Angeles Magazine)
  • Koreatown Developer Evicting Tenants To Build New Apartments (Curbed)
  • Skelton: Suburbs Killed Transit Density Bill S.B. 50 (LAT)
  • Is This El Sereno’s Saddest Bus Stop? (Eastsider)
  • 720thruLA on Medium Explains California High-Speed Rail

