- Culver City Approves Planned Two-Way Protected Bike Lane (Biking in L.A.)
- LAPD Scandal Leading To Gang Database Revamp (LAT)
- High Demand For L.A. City Speed Humps (Eastsider)
- Hollywood/Highland Closed For Oscars This Weekend (The Source)
- Pershing Square Makeover Plan Announced (Curbed, Urbanize)
- Cedillo Proposes City Eminent Domain For Affordable Housing (LAT, Los Angeles Magazine)
- Koreatown Developer Evicting Tenants To Build New Apartments (Curbed)
- Skelton: Suburbs Killed Transit Density Bill S.B. 50 (LAT)
- Is This El Sereno’s Saddest Bus Stop? (Eastsider)
- 720thruLA on Medium Explains California High-Speed Rail
