Today’s Headlines

  • Senator Wiener’s Housing-Transit Bill Is Back (LA TimesCurbedSF)
    • What would it mean for LA? (CurbedLA)
    • For Long Beach? (LongBeachize)
    • Chair of committee that blocked S.B. 50 Last Year Is Unhappy He Wasn’t Consulted (SF Chronicle)
    • LAT Urges Readers to “Give It a Chance”
  • Westwood Greenway Breaks Ground in Rancho Park, Again (Urbanize)
  • Taxi Drivers Protest to Overturn New Pickup Laws at LAX (LAT)
  • San Diego, El Monte Union, and Stockton School Districts Awarded $ for Pilots to Promote Zero-Emission Transportation (KUSI)
  • VIRGIN Considering Electric HSR to Connect Southland to Vegas (DeZeen)
  • Newsom Calls for $1.4 Billion for “Help for Homeless” (LAT)

