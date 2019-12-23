Today’s Headlines

Kenny Uong Has An Impressive TAP Card Collection (Twitter)

Three Unoccupied Propane Buses Catch Fire At LAX-it (KTLA, CBS2, LAT)

CA High-Speed Rail Chief Responds To Lopez (LAT)

Update On West Valley L.A. River Bikeway Plans (CiclaValley)

Two-Car NoHo Crash Sends Big Rig Into Liquor Store (News Maven)

Rain Mudslides Close Malibu Road, Could Trouble Sepulveda Pass (LAT)

87-Unit Affordable Housing Planned On Broadway In South L.A. (Urbanize)

53-Unit Apartment Complex Planned At Future LAX Rail Station (Urbanize)

TOC Apartment Complex Planned On Virgil In East Hollywood (Urbanize)

HUD Attributes U.S. Homelessness Rise To California (NBC)

Black, Homeless And Burdened By L.A.’s Legacy Of Racism (NYT)

SBLA will be publishing lightly today through January 1. No “This Week…” until 2020.

