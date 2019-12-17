Today’s Headlines

  • The Quiet Triumph Of Bike-Share (Curbed)
  • What It Takes To Get A Bus Shelter Installed (The Source)
  • Who Is On L.A. Ballots In May (LAist)
  • Curbed Looks At What Free Transit Fares Might Do For L.A.
    but why that misdirected focus on “cars on the road”? why not mobility, justice, air?
  • Is Your Bookshelf Undercrowded? (Donate to SBLA)
  • Carnage: Whittier Driver Kills Tricyclist (Biking in L.A.)
  • More On $3.5M For L.A. River North Atwater Improvements (Urbanize)
  • San Diego Bans E-Scooters On Boardwalk (LAT)
  • Media Crash Coverage Favors Drivers (CityLab)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA