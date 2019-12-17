Today’s Headlines
- The Quiet Triumph Of Bike-Share (Curbed)
- What It Takes To Get A Bus Shelter Installed (The Source)
- Who Is On L.A. Ballots In May (LAist)
- Curbed Looks At What Free Transit Fares Might Do For L.A.
…but why that misdirected focus on “cars on the road”? why not mobility, justice, air?
- Is Your Bookshelf Undercrowded? (Donate to SBLA)
- Carnage: Whittier Driver Kills Tricyclist (Biking in L.A.)
- More On $3.5M For L.A. River North Atwater Improvements (Urbanize)
- San Diego Bans E-Scooters On Boardwalk (LAT)
- Media Crash Coverage Favors Drivers (CityLab)
