This Week In Livable Streets
This story is sponsored by Los Angeles Metro to remind readers of traffic pattern changes resulting from the Purple Line Construction. Unless noted in the story, Metro is not consulted for the content or editorial direction of the sponsored content.
Holiday Glow Ride, Walk ‘n Rollers, End the Silence on Traffic Violence, and more.
- Givuntousday 12/16-31 – Support Streetsblog L.A. and you could win a cool book!
- Wednesday 12/18 – Support Walk ‘n Rollers at their Walk, Ride, Eat, Win event. Join them at Pitfire Pizza at 12924 W. Washington Boulevard in Culver City. Fifteen percent of your order supports Walk’n Rollers. There will also be a raffle featuring Pure Cycles Gift Card, Ortleib Bike Bags, KHS Gear, Bike Swag from The Bike Shop, bike rack from Hollywood Racks, and more! Group ride to the event from WnR HQ at the Helms Bakery Building at 8800 Venice Blvd. Details and donate via Walk ‘n Rollers webpage or Facebook event.
- Thursday 12/19 – Southern California Families for Safe Streets will host an End the Silence on Traffic Violence action at the 2020 Democratic Party Presidential Debate at Gersten Pavillion at Loyola Marymount University (1 LMU Drive in Westchester). Participants are encouraged to bring large photos of your loved one and/or of yourself with your injury and to wear your SoCal FSS T-shirts if you have them. Meet at Gersten Pavilion between 3-4 p.m. for the action taking place from 4-6 p.m. Details at Facebook event.
- Friday 12/20 – Join the East Side Riders for a Holiday Glow Ride starting from Ted Watkins Park at 103rd Street and Central Avenue in South Los Angeles. The group meets up at 3:30 p.m. but will roll out at 5 p.m. See their Facebook page for more information. The club is still gathering donations for the families they want to sponsor for the holidays. Please see this Facebook post for more details.
