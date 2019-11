Today’s Headlines

New DTLA Main Street 2-Way Protected Bikeway Looks Done (@schneider Twitter)

El Monte Fire Temporarily Halts Metrolink Trains (SGV Tribune)

Longtime Watts Warrior Wajeha Bilal Hit By Metro Bus (Krikorian Writes)

Carnage: Youth Faces Murder Charge In Deadly Highland Park Crash (Eastsider)

Support South Pasadena Bike Parking (ActiveSGV)

Long Beach Needs To Maintain Bike Lanes (Biking in L.A.)

L.A. To Open K-Town Bridge Housing For Transgender People (Curbed)

Burbank Adjusting Its Granny Flat Regulations (Burbank Leader)

Latest Plans For Parker Center Site (Downtown News)

153-Apartment Complex Planned Near Barnsdall (Urbanize)

More On Planned NoHo Station TOD (Curbed)

Advocates Excited About Livability Leader Tumlin Heading SFMTA (SBSF)

New Metro Stop To Open When You’re Priced Out Of Neighborhood (Avocado)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA