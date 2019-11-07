Today’s Headlines

L.A.’s Air Is Awful, Even Without Fires (LAist)

Santa Monica Planning 3rd Street Promenade Improvements (Urbanize)

More On Expo Line Signal Prioritization (LAist, Curbed)

Metrolink Testing Train Wi-Fi (Metrolink Matters)

L.A. City Looks To Change Waze To Fix Cut-Through Traffic (ABC)

Man Sentenced To Life For East L.A. Stabbing On Bus (KTLA)

Carnage: Hit-and-Run Driver Kills Baldwin Park Pedestrian (KTLA)

Downtown L.A. Pedestrian Survives Felony Hit-and-Run (CBS)

County Approves $447M For Eight Affordable Housing Projects (Urbanize)

12-Story Hotel And Mixed Use Development Planned At El Monte Station (Urbanize)

AIDS Healthcare Foundation Sues L.A. Over Homeless Housing Monies (LAT)

Pasadena Approves Temporary Eviction Moratorium (Pasadena Now)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA