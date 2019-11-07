Today’s Headlines
- L.A.’s Air Is Awful, Even Without Fires (LAist)
- Santa Monica Planning 3rd Street Promenade Improvements (Urbanize)
- More On Expo Line Signal Prioritization (LAist, Curbed)
- Metrolink Testing Train Wi-Fi (Metrolink Matters)
- L.A. City Looks To Change Waze To Fix Cut-Through Traffic (ABC)
- Man Sentenced To Life For East L.A. Stabbing On Bus (KTLA)
- Carnage: Hit-and-Run Driver Kills Baldwin Park Pedestrian (KTLA)
- Downtown L.A. Pedestrian Survives Felony Hit-and-Run (CBS)
- County Approves $447M For Eight Affordable Housing Projects (Urbanize)
- 12-Story Hotel And Mixed Use Development Planned At El Monte Station (Urbanize)
- AIDS Healthcare Foundation Sues L.A. Over Homeless Housing Monies (LAT)
- Pasadena Approves Temporary Eviction Moratorium (Pasadena Now)
Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA