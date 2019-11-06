Today’s Headlines
- Eagle Rock Blvd Getting $16M Makeover (Eastsider)
- Arizona Uber Test Car Wasn’t Programmed To Spot Pedestrians (LAT)
- Study: E-Scooters More Ecologically Friendly Than Cars (LAT)
- Carnage: Sherman Oaks Hit-and-Run Victim Passed By Dozens Of Drivers (ABC)
…Suspect Sought In Deadly Van Nuys Hit-and-Run (Daily News)
- LAX-it Won’t Improve Until L.A. Embraces Mass Transit (Curbed)
…Lopez: Do We Think We’re Too Good To Take Bus Home From LAX? (LAT)
- Three Approaches For Silver Lake Reservoir Master Plan (Urbanize)
- Editorial: So Cal Should Build Homes In Urban Core, Near Transit (LAT)
- 329-Apartment Mixed-Use Wedding Nearly Complete By NoHo Station (Urbanize)
- More On National Board Push For Bike Helmet Law (Biking in L.A.)
- Opinion: For Curbing Climate Change, Don’t Sweat the Small Stuff (LAT)
Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA