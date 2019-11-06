Today’s Headlines

  • Eagle Rock Blvd Getting $16M Makeover (Eastsider)
  • Arizona Uber Test Car Wasn’t Programmed To Spot Pedestrians (LAT)
  • Study: E-Scooters More Ecologically Friendly Than Cars (LAT)
  • Carnage: Sherman Oaks Hit-and-Run Victim Passed By Dozens Of Drivers (ABC)
    …Suspect Sought In Deadly Van Nuys Hit-and-Run (Daily News)
  • LAX-it Won’t Improve Until L.A. Embraces Mass Transit (Curbed)
    …Lopez: Do We Think We’re Too Good To Take Bus Home From LAX? (LAT)
  • Three Approaches For Silver Lake Reservoir Master Plan (Urbanize)
  • Editorial: So Cal Should Build Homes In Urban Core, Near Transit (LAT)
  • 329-Apartment Mixed-Use Wedding Nearly Complete By NoHo Station (Urbanize)
  • More On National Board Push For Bike Helmet Law (Biking in L.A.)
  • Opinion: For Curbing Climate Change, Don’t Sweat the Small Stuff (LAT)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA