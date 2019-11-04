This Week in Livable Streets
This story is sponsored by Los Angeles Metro to remind readers of traffic pattern changes resulting from the Purple Line Construction. Unless noted in the story, Metro is not consulted for the content or editorial direction of the sponsored content.
Expo Line, NoHo-Pasadena BRT, Harvest Festival, and more!
- Tuesday 11/5 – Councilmember Mike Bonin’s motion for Expo Line signal prioritization will be heard by the full Los Angeles City Council. (For what it’s worth, the council is also re-approving the the Exposition Corridor Transit Neighborhood Plan, which was the subject of a Fix the City lawsuit.) The council meeting starts at 10 a.m. at L.A. City Hall, 200 N. Spring Street (public entrance on Main Street) in downtown Los Angeles. Details at meeting agenda.
- Tuesday 11/5 and Thursday 11/7 – The Pasadena Playhouse District is hosting two workshops to solicit input on streetscape improvements in downtown Pasadena. These workshops are part of an intensive three-day session to develop visions, refine concepts, and set priorities for future improvements to Colorado Boulevard, Lake Avenue, and Mentor Avenue within the Playhouse District. The “Vision and Alternatives” workshop will take place Tuesday, from 6-7:30 p.m., and the “Preferred Concepts” workshop will be Thursday, from 6-7:30 p.m., both at Hotel Constance at 928 E. Colorado Boulevard in Pasadena. Details at Playhouse District wesbite or Facebook event.
- Tuesday 11/5 – The Eastside Bike Club willhost a bike ride to see Amanda Parer’s giant glowing sculptures at FIGat7th. Ride will depart at 7 p.m. from 4927 N. Huntington Drive in El Sereno. Details at Facebook event.
- Starting Wednesday 11/6 – Metro is hosting more North Hollywood to Pasadena Bus Rapid Transit community workshops. The last round of workshops saw Keep L.A. Moving’s Eagle Rock franchise lying, exaggerating, threatening, and disrupting the proceedings, while Equitable Eagle Rock folks pushed for BRT for equity. Metro conceded to the NIMBYs’ antics by adding a ridiculous already-ruled-out 134 Freeway route to their BRT studies. Metro is asking the public to reserve a community workshop spot via Eventbrite. Workshops will take place:
– Wednesday 11/6 – two sessions: 3-5 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at Pasadena City College, Creveling Lounge – CC Building, 1570 E. Colorado Boulevard in Pasadena
– Tuesday 11/12 – 6-8 p.m. at Glendale Central Library at 222 E. Harvard Street in Glendale
– Wednesday, 11/13 – 6-8 p.m. at Buena Vista Branch Library, 300 N. Buena Vista Street in Burbank
– Saturday 11/16 – three sessions: 9-10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., and 2-3:30 p.m. at Yosemite Recreation Center, 1840 Yosemite Drive in Eagle Rock
– Tuesday 11/19 – 5-7 p.m. at Los Angeles Soccer Club, 11466 Chandler Boulevard in North Hollywood
- Sunday 11/10 – The L.A. County Bicycle Coalition will host a free ride to the Griffith Park Harvest Fest. Ride departs at 10 a.m. from the Burbank Metrolink Station parking lot at 201 N. Front Street in Burbank. Details at Eventbrite or Facebook.
Did we miss anything? Is there something we should list on future calendars? Email joe [at] streetsblog.org.m