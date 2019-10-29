Today’s Headlines

  • LAT Editorial: Climate Change Has Set California On Fire
    …Most Californians Favor Limiting Building In Fire-Prone Areas (LAT)
    …Power Outages Could Make Fighting Climate Change More Difficult (LAT)
  • Pasadena Gold Line Service Interruption Again (The Source)
    …Due To Dog-Bone Insulator Failure Again
  • Revamped Blue/A Line Good Start For DTLA Transit Expansion (Downtown News)
  • LAX-it Ride-Hail Rework Debuts Today (SGV Tribune)
  • Two River Bridges Taking Shape In Atwater Village (Urbanize)
  • Downtown News Looks At Little Tokyo Station TOD Plans
  • L.A. City Deficit Means Departmental Budget Cuts (LAT)

