Today’s Headlines
- Equitable Eagle Rock Calls For Data-Driven BRT Routing, Welcomes Meetings
…EER Remains Critical Of Freeway BRT “Zombie Option”
- San Bernardino COG Considering Gold Line Alternatives (SGV Tribune)
- Foothill Silver Streak To Connect To Cal Poly Pomona (Poly Post)
- Carnage: Gruesome Hit-and-Run Footage In Silver Lake, Cyclist Injured (Eastsider)
…Cyclist Killed By Hollywood Hit-and-Run Driver (Biking in L.A.)
…Koreatown Cyclist Dies Three Days After Hit-and-Run (Biking in L.A.)
…Hit-and-Run Driver Kills Two Horses In Lake View Terrace (CNN)
…Authorities Search For Driver In Fatal Puente Hit-and-Run (SGV Tribune)
…Driver Killed In Montecito Heights Freeway Crash (Eastsider)
- Monrovia’s Discounted Lyft Prices Going Up (SGV Tribune)
- How LAX-it Ride-Hail Will Work (LAT)
- Burbank Breaks Ground On Phase 2 Of Channel Bike Path (Burbank Leader)
- Five-Story Supportive Housing Rising By Exposition Park (Urbanize)
- Mike Gatto Makes Case For Walkable Car-Free Retail Areas (Daily News)
- Five Reasons Climate Change Is Worst Environmental Problem (LAT)
