Today’s Headlines

  • Equitable Eagle Rock Calls For Data-Driven BRT Routing, Welcomes Meetings
    …EER Remains Critical Of Freeway BRT “Zombie Option”
  • San Bernardino COG Considering Gold Line Alternatives (SGV Tribune)
  • Foothill Silver Streak To Connect To Cal Poly Pomona (Poly Post)
  • Carnage: Gruesome Hit-and-Run Footage In Silver Lake, Cyclist Injured (Eastsider)
    …Cyclist Killed By Hollywood Hit-and-Run Driver (Biking in L.A.)
    …Koreatown Cyclist Dies Three Days After Hit-and-Run (Biking in L.A.)
    …Hit-and-Run Driver Kills Two Horses In Lake View Terrace (CNN)
    …Authorities Search For Driver In Fatal Puente Hit-and-Run (SGV Tribune)
    …Driver Killed In Montecito Heights Freeway Crash (Eastsider)
  • Monrovia’s Discounted Lyft Prices Going Up (SGV Tribune)
  • How LAX-it Ride-Hail Will Work (LAT)
  • Burbank Breaks Ground On Phase 2 Of Channel Bike Path (Burbank Leader)
  • Five-Story Supportive Housing Rising By Exposition Park (Urbanize)
  • Mike Gatto Makes Case For Walkable Car-Free Retail Areas (Daily News)
  • Five Reasons Climate Change Is Worst Environmental Problem (LAT)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA