Today’s Headlines
- Metro Feeds Eagle Rock Nimbys, Will Study Ineffective Freeway BRT (The Source)
…Why BRT On 134 Freeway Is A Bad Idea (Equitable Eagle Rock)
- Overcrowded Expo Trains Are A “Sweaty Mess” (KCRW)
- Preview Of Today’s Metro Board Meeting (The Source)
…follow @StreetsblogLA for meeting live tweeting
- Carnage: Driver Dead After Slamming Car Into Laguna Hills Lightpost (KTLA)
…Family Sues City/County/State/Driver In San Gabriel Hit-and-Run (SGV Tribune)
…Driver Hospitalized From Valencia Car Crash (Daily News)
- New Red Car L.A. River Pedestrian Bridge Taking Shape In Atwater (Eastsider)
- County Tower Development Taking Shape In Koreatown (Urbanize)
- Six-Story Residential Development Planned Near Palms Expo Station (Urbanize)
- Orange Line Valley Village TOD Construction Getting Underway (Urbanize)
- L.A. Upgrading Taxis To Work More Like Ride-Hail (LAist)
- Editorial: Governor Newsom Doesn’t Understand Transportation (Daily News)
- Celebrate SGV Golden Streets This Saturday (SGV Tribune, The Source)
