Today’s Headlines

  • Metro Feeds Eagle Rock Nimbys, Will Study Ineffective Freeway BRT (The Source)
    …Why BRT On 134 Freeway Is A Bad Idea (Equitable Eagle Rock)
  • Overcrowded Expo Trains Are A “Sweaty Mess” (KCRW)
  • Preview Of Today’s Metro Board Meeting (The Source)
    follow @StreetsblogLA for meeting live tweeting
  • Carnage: Driver Dead After Slamming Car Into Laguna Hills Lightpost (KTLA)
    …Family Sues City/County/State/Driver In San Gabriel Hit-and-Run (SGV Tribune)
    …Driver Hospitalized From Valencia Car Crash (Daily News)
  • New Red Car L.A. River Pedestrian Bridge Taking Shape In Atwater (Eastsider)
  • County Tower Development Taking Shape In Koreatown (Urbanize)
  • Six-Story Residential Development Planned Near Palms Expo Station (Urbanize)
  • Orange Line Valley Village TOD Construction Getting Underway (Urbanize)
  • L.A. Upgrading Taxis To Work More Like Ride-Hail (LAist)
  • Editorial: Governor Newsom Doesn’t Understand Transportation (Daily News)
  • Celebrate SGV Golden Streets This Saturday (SGV Tribune, The Source)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA