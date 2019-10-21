Today’s Headlines
- Seven So Cal Streets That Should Go Car-Free (Curbed)
- LADOT Starting Bike/Ped Counts (CBS2)
- Carnage: North Hills Driver Kills Cyclist, Tries To Flee On Foot (Biking in L.A., KTLA5, Daily News) Ghost Bike event tonight
…Nine Injured In Canoga Park Crash That Sheared Fire Hydrant (Daily News)
- Gold Line Hits Pasadena Pedestrian (Star News)
- More On Blue/A Line Reopening November 2 (Curbed)
…Blue Line Signage Auction Sale This Thursday (LAist)
- LAPD Now Allows Bike Theft Reports Taken On-Line (Biking in L.A.)
- Competing Plans For Little Tokyo Metro TOD Site (Urbanize)
- L.A. TOC Affordable Housing Incentives Should Be Expanded (Abundant Housing)
- L.A. Regional Transportation Explained (720thruLA on Medium)
- APTA Finds Transit Raises Property Values, Including In L.A. (AASHTO)
- How Exxon/Mobil, Oil Industry Deceived Public On Climate (LAT)
