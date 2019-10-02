Eyes on the Street: Walk to School Day 2019

Today is National Walk to School Day. In Los Angeles, there are a handful of related events hosted by local agencies, elected officials, and nonprofits. Streetsblog L.A. visited the L.A. City Department of Transportation (LADOT) Safe Routes to School Program’s (SRTS) pop-up traffic calming demonstration at Leo Politi Elementary School in Pico Union.

The safety demonstration was located along 11th Street between Westmoreland and Magnolia Avenues. It included a temporary traffic circle, painted curb extensions, and crosswalks. LADOT Safe Routes to School Director Margot Ocañas described the temporary improvements as part of a longer process of engaging the community. Ocañas hopes that the city can secure state funding to install permanent traffic calming features.

LADOT also hosted an event with city and school district leaders and elected officials walking with students to Menlo Avenue Elementary School in South Los Angeles.

Other L.A. Walk to School Day events included Los Angeles Walks’ People vs. Streets events where superheros helped students walk to two central L.A. schools. Los Angeles Walks provided the images below.

Sadly, with school back in session for just over a month, there have been a spate of headlines that reiterate the need for improvements to ensure people can get to school safely. Last month a driver hit and killed a crossing guard in L.A.’s Valley Glen neighborhood. On Monday a driver killed an eight-year-old on his way to school in Oxnard in neighboring Ventura County.

To prevent future deaths, LADOT needs to go beyond temporary improvements like today (and earlier) and needs to fast-track permanent traffic-calming. Lives are depending on this.