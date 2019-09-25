Today’s Headlines
- Boyle Hts And S.E. L.A. Families Still Poisoned By Exide Battery Plant (L.A. Taco)
- Carnage: South L.A. Hit-and-Run Driver Kills Two (KTLA)
…Valley Glen Driver Crash Puts Pedestrian In Critical Condition (Daily News)
- WeHo Approves Losing Some Parking To Close Bike Lane Gap (WeHoVille)
- Garcia Announces Metro Will Continue To Run DTLB-DTLA Shuttle (Press Telegram)
- Metro Testing Trains On the New Green/Crenshaw Wye Junction (The Source)
- Pacoima/Sun Valley Youth On Climate Front Line (Daily News)
- High-Speed Rail Foe Accuses Boardmember Of Conflict (LAT)
- New Rendering For TOD Housing At Santa Monica/Western (Curbed, The Source, Urbanize)
- Veterans Supportive Housing Planned For County Site In Downey (Urbanize)
- Expo/Sepulveda Station TOD Nearing Completion (Urbanize)
- L.A. Plans To Scale Back Proposed Homeless Sleeping Restrictions (Curbed, LAT, Daily News)
- Downtown News Looks At El Puente Bridge Housing At One Year
- Climate Change Is Killing Oceans (LAT)
- Trump Officials Threaten To Withhold CA Transportation Funding Over Clean Air (WaPo, Sacto Bee)
