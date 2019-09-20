SGV Connect 49 – Changes at Foothill Transit and Air Quality Near Alhambra High Schools Damien Speaks with Felicia Friesema at Foothill Transit and Kris Interviews Kyle Tsukahira, Interim Director of Asian Pacific Islander Forward Movement.

This week, #SGVConnect does our annual check-in with Foothill Transit on changes occurring at the San Gabriel Valley’s transit agency. Damien speaks with Felicia Friesema, the director of marketing and communications for Foothill Transit, about an upcoming fare increase slated for the end of this month and changes to their rapid bus service starting next year.

You can read more about both the fare changes and the new rapid bus line, at the Foothill Transit Website.

Second, Kris interviews Kyle Tsukahira, interim director of Asian Pacific Islander Forward Movement. APIFM has been analyzing the air quality of Alhambra and Monterey Park.

APIFM has been doing this in two ways, by giving out air sensors to households and by installing sensors at Mark Keppel High School. They’ve also been working with Roberts Environmental Center at Claremont McKenna College on a yearlong study to see the air quality around Mark Keppel High School.

If you missed the news, earlier this week Curbed announced that Arroyo Fest will return in 2020. The granddaddy of Open Streets events in Southern California, Arroyo Fest opens the Arroyo Seco Parkway to all uses between Downtown Los Angeles and Pasadena. We’re excited. Get the details at Curbed.

SGV Connect is supported by Foothill Transit, offering car-free travel throughout the San Gabriel Valley with connections to the new Gold Line Stations across the Foothills and Commuter Express lines traveling into the heart of downtown L.A. To plan your trip, visit Foothill Transit. “Foothill Transit. Going Good Places.”

Catch past episodes of SGV Connect and #DamienTalks on LibSyn, iTunes, Google Play, or Overcast.