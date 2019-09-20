Park(ing) Day L.A. 2019 Round-Up

Park(ing) Day 2019 at West Elm on Broadway in downtown L.A.'s Fashion Distirct. Photos by Joe Linton/Streetsblog L.A.
Park(ing) Day 2019 at West Elm on Broadway in downtown L.A.'s Fashion Distirct. Photos by Joe Linton/Streetsblog L.A.

The third Friday in September is Park(ing) Day, an international demonstration of ways to convert parking spaces into people spaces. Park(ing) Day has waxed and waned over the dozen years it has been celebrated in L.A., but it is still celebrated in many communities looking to become more walkable, more livable, and more people-centric.

Below is a brief photo essay of several of today’s Los Angeles Park(ing) Day sites.

There were three park sites in Westwood. Streetsblog did not make it that far west, but friend of the blog Juan Matute tweeted about an e-scooter dock prototype demonstrated there.

Mid-City West Community Council hosted three mini-parks.

Mid-City West park on South La Brea Avenue, in front of Roji Bakery
Mini-park in front of Toasted & Roasted hosted by Mid-City West Community Council and Melrose Business Improvement District
Mid-City West Park(ing) Day parklet at L.A. Chankla on Wilshire Boulevard

The Fashion District BID, IBI Group, and a group of city departments led by Streets L.A. hosted parks in downtown Los Angeles.

Theoforma’s Rishi Simbdyal and Dino Tadiar designed this #urbanfabric installation at one of the L.A. Fashion District’s four mini-parks. These designers are proposing new public space treatments for the underutilized triangle where Spring and Main Streets meet, just above 9th Street
More Fashion District Park(ing)
Games at Fashion District mini-park on 8th Street west of Los Angeles Street
L.A. City Departments and Bureaus – L.A. Streets (Bureau of Street Services), City Planning, Transportation (LADOT), and Sanitation – hosted this Park(ing) Day site on 7th Street
IBI Group hosted a mini-park in front of their offices on 9th Street in DTLA. Visitors were invited to write their visions for the future of L.A. streets on small paper leaves which were then attached to cardboard rolls to form leafy trees.

Also today, there was also another much bigger Climate Strike taking over streets downtown.

Readers – how was your Park(ing) Day? What parking space parklets did SBLA miss?

 

