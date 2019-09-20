Park(ing) Day L.A. 2019 Round-Up

Note: Metropolitan Shuttle, a leader in bus shuttle rentals, regularly sponsors coverage on Streetsblog San Francisco and Streetsblog Los Angeles. Unless noted in the story, Metropolitan Shuttle is not consulted for the content or editorial direction of the sponsored content.

The third Friday in September is Park(ing) Day, an international demonstration of ways to convert parking spaces into people spaces. Park(ing) Day has waxed and waned over the dozen years it has been celebrated in L.A., but it is still celebrated in many communities looking to become more walkable, more livable, and more people-centric.

Below is a brief photo essay of several of today’s Los Angeles Park(ing) Day sites.

There were three park sites in Westwood. Streetsblog did not make it that far west, but friend of the blog Juan Matute tweeted about an e-scooter dock prototype demonstrated there.

At UCLA, hosted by @UCLACommute they have a scooter dock prototype and free coffee. pic.twitter.com/BT2HzAs8UJ — Juan Matute (@Juan_Matute) September 20, 2019

Mid-City West Community Council hosted three mini-parks.

The Fashion District BID, IBI Group, and a group of city departments led by Streets L.A. hosted parks in downtown Los Angeles.

Also today, there was also another much bigger Climate Strike taking over streets downtown.

The March went into traffic head on and took over #ClimateStrikeLA pic.twitter.com/fEKUT1h4Pc — (╯°□°）╯︵∀⊥ᴚƎ∩H ⋊ƆIᴚƎ (@ElRandomHero) September 20, 2019

Readers – how was your Park(ing) Day? What parking space parklets did SBLA miss?