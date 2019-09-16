Today’s Headlines
- L.A. Podcast Talks Nipsey Hussle, Featuring SBLA Editor Sahra Sulaiman
- San Bernardino Transpo Head Wants To Cancel Gold Line To Montclair (SB Sun)
- Metro Rail Operations Rough Friday, Weekend: Electrical Problems On Gold Line In Pasadena (The Source, CBS)
…And Red Line in Hollywood (Twitter)
…And Two Sites Along Expo Line – La Cienega (Twitter) and Pico (Twitter)
- CA High-Speed Rail Gives Go-Ahead To Union Station Run-Through Tracks
- High-Speed Rail Land Acquisition Difficult, Expensive (LAT)
- Carnage: Cyclist Killed Riding On 405 Freeway In Long Beach (LB Post, Biking in L.A.)
…East L.A. Driver Pleads Guilty To Deadly East L.A. Hit-and-Run Crime (Eastsider)
- Driver Hits, Hospitalizes Crossing Guard and Pedestrian In Valley Glen (KTLA)
- Former LB Transit Driver Gets Probation For Drunk Crash Hitting 14 Cars (LB Post)
- Driver Smashes Through West Hollywood Parklet (WeHoVille)
- Driver Smashes Into Canoga Park Starbucks (Daily News)
- City Council Approves $38.7M For Westlake Affordable Housing (Urbanize)
- Updated Plans Revealed For Crenshaw Crossing TOD At Crenshaw/Expo (Urbanize)
- City Rejects Appeal Against 27-Story Tower Next To Chinatown Gold Line Station (Curbed)
- In Hollywood, L.A. Opens 7th Bridge Housing Facility (LAT)
- SUV Backlash In Germany (LAT)
- Global Oil Prices Surge After Saudi Attack (LAT)
Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA