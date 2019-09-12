Today’s Headlines

  • Half Of All L.A. Trips Conducive To Bicycling/E-Scootering (Biking in L.A.)
  • CiclaValley Tries Out the Recently Re-Opened River Path By Griffith Park
  • Downey Councilmember Interested In E-Scooter Trial (Downey Patriot)
  • LAX Consolidating Rental Cars With People Mover (Daily News)
  • Older Uber Drivers Earn Less Than Younger Ones (LAist)
  • Three Councilmembers Are Against Anti-Homeless Sidewalk Ban Proposal (Curbed)
  • City Council Approves Controversial Echo Park Homeless Housing (Curbed, Daily News)
  • Construction Complete On LA Plaza Village Housing Near El Pueblo (Urbanize)

