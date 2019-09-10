Today’s Headlines
- Montebello Man Convicted Of Murder For Stabbing Bus Rider (KTLA)
- LAUSD, Metro Partner For Free Transit Passes At Manual Arts High (LAist)
- 2-Way Protected Bikeway Would Make Sunset Safer (Spectrum News)
- Protected Bikeway Under Construction In Claremont (CLR Effect)
- Gold Line Delays Continue Due To Pasadena Electrical Issue (LAT)
- Family Sues Over Man Killed By Expo Line In January In Santa Monica (City News Service)
- Carnage: Driver Kills Sidewalk Cyclist In Palm Desert (Biking in L.A.)
…20 People Killed By Traffic Violence So Far In Long Beach In 2019 (L.B. Post)
…Driver Crashes In Sunset Blvd Hotel Lobby, Seriously Injuring Two (Eastsider, LAT)
- WeHo Sheriffs Ticketing Sidewalk E-Scooter Riders (WeHoVille)
- Who Is Responsible For What On L.A. City Streets (720thruLA on Medium)
- California and L.A. Are Not Building Enough Housing (CityLab)
- Large Clean-Up Clears Homeless From San Gabriel River (SGV Tribune)
- L.A. County To Vote On Temporary Rent Control For Unincorporated Areas (Curbed)
