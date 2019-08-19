CicLAvia Meet the Hollywoods – Open Thread

Yesterday, L.A.’s premiere open streets festival CicLAvia took to the streets in West Hollywood and Hollywood. The new route included portions of Santa Monica Boulevard, Highland Avenue, and Hollywood Boulevard.

Tens of thousands of people showed up – all ages, shapes, sizes – and enjoyed moving along Southern California streets – without the noise, smog, and danger of cars dominating the landscape. As is always the case, over and over, the event gave participants a glimpse of what a sustainable, peaceful, quiet, healthy Los Angeles might look like in the near future.

Readers – how was your CicLAvia yesterday?