Today’s Headlines
- L.A. City Adopts VMT For Measuring Traffic Impacts (YouTube via DCP Facebook)
- Carnage: Reward Offered In Deadly North Hills Hit-and-Run (ABC7, Daily News)
…Pedestrian/E-Scooter Rider Hit, Killed By Driver In Fairfax N’hood (MyNewsLA, KTLA)
…Person Struck, Killed On Freeway In Alhambra (SGV Tribune)
- The Source On Planned North Valley BRT, With New Video
- Caltrans North 710 Homes Facing Vacancies, Evictions (SGV Tribune)
- Downey Seeks Input On Pedestrian Master Plan (Downey Patriot)
- L.A. Stenciling Against Sidewalk E-Scooter Riding (LAist)
Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA