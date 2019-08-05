Today’s Headlines

  • L.A. City Adopts VMT For Measuring Traffic Impacts (YouTube via DCP Facebook)
  • Carnage: Reward Offered In Deadly North Hills Hit-and-Run (ABC7, Daily News)
    …Pedestrian/E-Scooter Rider Hit, Killed By Driver In Fairfax N’hood (MyNewsLA, KTLA)
    …Person Struck, Killed On Freeway In Alhambra (SGV Tribune)
  • The Source On Planned North Valley BRT, With New Video
  • Caltrans North 710 Homes Facing Vacancies, Evictions (SGV Tribune)
  • Downey Seeks Input On Pedestrian Master Plan (Downey Patriot)
  • L.A. Stenciling Against Sidewalk E-Scooter Riding (LAist)

