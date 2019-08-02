Today’s Headlines
- Phil Washington On Metro Ridership, Carrots, Sticks (Planning Report)
- Car-Free In L.A.? Don’t Laugh (Strong Towns)
- Fossil Fuel Industry Donating To Lee In CD12 Election (LAT’s Reyes Twitter)
- Metro Bike Share Expanding To North Hollywood
- Atwater’s Fletcher Drive Could See Long-Delayed Road Diet (Los Feliz Ledger)
- CA Rent Control Bill Could Help 1.2 Million L.A. Renters (Curbed)
- E-Scooters Are Not So Green (LAT) (so get back in the car!)
- Koretz Plans To Tag Sidewalks With “No Scooter” Decals (Biking in L.A.)
- LADOT Website Is Secret To Cheap L.A. Parking (Fox11)
- Iconic Millard Sheets Murals Going Away (LAist)
