- Sweet Metro GIF Makes Case For Bus-Only Lane Capacity (@metrolosangeles Twitter)
- More Metro Sepulveda Transit Coverage (LAT, The Source, Curbed, Urbanize, Daily News)
- Why Can’t L.A. Fix Broken Sidewalks? (KRCW)
- L.A. Making Roscoe Boulevard Safer (Daily News)
- Metrolink Proposes Cypress Park Station (Eastsider)
- Amtrak Train Kills Person In Northridge (Daily News)
- Supervisors Approve Modest Beach Parking Price Increase (LAT, Daily Breeze)
- Where Is the Eastside? Class, Gentrification And Maps (LAist)
- Downey Demographics And the Primacy Of Americanness In Public Spaces (Downey Patriot)
