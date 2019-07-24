Today’s Headlines

Metro’s ExpressLanes Are Slowing Down (SGV Tribune) Two Dead As Car Crashes Into Unoccupied Boyle Heights Home (Eastsider, LAT) Metro Bus Drivers Object To Lines 190 And 194 Going To Foothill Transit (SGV Tribune) Downey Planning To Host “Ride & Stride” Open Streets Event (Downey Patriot) 6th Street Bridge Dismantling Underway, Freeway Closure Ends Early (Daily […]

DTLA Streetcar Receiving Bids for Public-Private Partnership (Daily News) Glendale Police Chief Editorial: Crash Prevention, Traffic Safety Top Priority (Glendale NP) Sounds Nicely Like Vision Zero, No? Grandmother and Grandson Peds Seriously Injured in Hi-Fi Hit and Run Crime (LAPD) Hit and Run Video Released (CBS) OC Pol Carolyn Cavecche Resigns From Metrolink Board (LAT) Westside […]

  A Bicycle Appears On Cover Of L.A.’s Downtown News (first time ever?) Cover Article On Free Bike Rentals To Downtown Tennants (Downtown News) Announcing Metro Bike Share Coming to DTLA (Downtown News) Re-Imagining the Arroyo Seco As A Green Transportation Corridor (KCET) Glendale’s Scramble Crosswalk Has Its Critics (Glendale News Press) Building L.A. Has A […]

Sen. Mendoza Wants To Add Two Metro Boardmembers vs Pro-Westside Bias (SGV Tribune) Second Units And L.A.’s Broken Zoning Codes (Planning Report) Hey Drivers, Don’t Honk At Bicyclists (LAT) How Parking Will Work At New Expo Line Phase 2 Stations (The Source) Carnage: Driver Killed In Crash On 105 Freeway In South L.A. (CBS) …Driver Dead […]

LAT Explains USC’s Retrograde July Cancellation Of Public Transportation Funding Union Station Bus Station Cost Escalates To $37M From $17M (Daily News) Metro CEO Phil Washington Says Metro Should Work Against Gentrification (LAT) Charts! Bicycle Commuting Increasing In City Of L.A. (Biking in L.A.) 60 Projects Metro Might Build With New Tax Measure (Curbed) Metrolink […]

The Evolution of Green Architecture (LAT) KCET Overviews the Plan For A Healthy Los Angeles Metro Red Line Suicide Attempt Unsuccessful, Dragged 20 Yards (LAT) Glendale Hosts Pedestrian Safety Workshop (News Press) Santa Monica’s Three Prettiest Parking Garages (Gizmodo) Long Beach’s Five Prettiest Libraries (LongBeachize) Southern California Carnage – Heavy Weekend: 16-year-old Adrian Chavez, Jr., […]