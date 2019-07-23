Today’s Headlines

Modular Affordable Housing Planned For 5th/San Pedro In DTLA (Urbanize)

Long Beach To Tweak Broadway Road Diet (Press Telegram)

LAPD Motorcyclist Crashes Into Cyclist In Encino (Daily News, Biking in L.A., ABC7)

How To Deal With Parking Cars In L.A. (LAist)

L.A. County Poised To Raise Beach Parking Prices (LAT)

The “60 Swarm” Closing The 60 Freeway (LAist)

…60 Freeway Closure Bigger Than Carmageddon (KTLA)

Why Is It Taking So Long To Hire Homeless To Pick Up Trash? (LAT)

