Today’s Headlines

  • Modular Affordable Housing Planned For 5th/San Pedro In DTLA (Urbanize)
  • Long Beach To Tweak Broadway Road Diet (Press Telegram)
  • LAPD Motorcyclist Crashes Into Cyclist In Encino (Daily News, Biking in L.A., ABC7)
  • How To Deal With Parking Cars In L.A. (LAist)
  • L.A. County Poised To Raise Beach Parking Prices (LAT)
  • The “60 Swarm” Closing The 60 Freeway (LAist)
    …60 Freeway Closure Bigger Than Carmageddon (KTLA)
  • The Pink Line Looks At Homelessness And Public Transit
  • Why Is It Taking So Long To Hire Homeless To Pick Up Trash? (LAT)

