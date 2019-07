Today’s Headlines

710 Freeway Stub Plans For Homes, Parks Unlikely (SGV Tribune)

Carnage: Hit-and-Run Driver Kills Cyclist In Exposition Park Area (Biking in L.A., KTLA)

…Driver Killed In Lincoln Heights Freeway Crash (Eastsider)

L.A. Studying Aerial Tram For Griffith Park, Hollywood Sign (Curbed)

Olympic/Normandie To Get Koreatown Gateway Monument (Urbanize)

Curbed Praises L.A.’s Streetlights

