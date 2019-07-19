Today’s Headlines

  • Metro 28 By 2028 Olympic Project Acceleration Will Be Difficult (Curbed)
  • Metro Adds Meeting, Extends Deadline For NoHo-Pasadena BRT Input (Glendale News-Press)
  • Carnage: One Dead In Van Nuys Freeway Crash (Daily News)
    …One Dead In Sylmar Freeway Crash (Daily News)
    …One Dead In Covina Motorcycle Crash (SGV Tribune)
  • LAPD Ticketing Sidewalk E-Scooter Riders In DTLA (Reddit)
  • E-Scooters Are Big Tech Taking Over Public Space (LAT)
  • South Gate Moving Forward With 30-Acre Urban Orchard L.A. River Park (Urbanize)
  • 40-Unit Affordable Housing Proposed For Canoga Park (Urbanize)
  • 6-Story 60-Unit Housing Proposed Near MacArthur Park (Urbanize)
  • Lawsuit Seeks To End L.A. City Homeless Sweeps (LAT)

