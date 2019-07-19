Today’s Headlines
- Metro 28 By 2028 Olympic Project Acceleration Will Be Difficult (Curbed)
- Metro Adds Meeting, Extends Deadline For NoHo-Pasadena BRT Input (Glendale News-Press)
- Carnage: One Dead In Van Nuys Freeway Crash (Daily News)
…One Dead In Sylmar Freeway Crash (Daily News)
…One Dead In Covina Motorcycle Crash (SGV Tribune)
- LAPD Ticketing Sidewalk E-Scooter Riders In DTLA (Reddit)
- E-Scooters Are Big Tech Taking Over Public Space (LAT)
- South Gate Moving Forward With 30-Acre Urban Orchard L.A. River Park (Urbanize)
- 40-Unit Affordable Housing Proposed For Canoga Park (Urbanize)
- 6-Story 60-Unit Housing Proposed Near MacArthur Park (Urbanize)
- Lawsuit Seeks To End L.A. City Homeless Sweeps (LAT)
Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA