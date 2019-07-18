Today’s Headlines
- Metro, Metrolink Study Improving L.A.-Burbank-Glendale and Antelope Valley Line (Urbanize)
- KPCC AirTalk Discusses Eagle Rock BRT
- Metro Seeks Input On North Valley BRT Project (Daily News)
- Cyclist-Driver Fight At Hermosa Beach Sharrows (Fox11, Biking in L.A.)
- Google Maps Now Shows Bike-Share Systems, Including In L.A. (LAT)
- Carnage: Driver Pleads Not Guilty In 2017 Two-Kill Diamond Bar Hit-and-Run (SGV Tribune)
…2019 Diamond Bar Hit-and-Run Sends Two Cars Over Embankment (SGV Tribune)
- Three Designs Proposed For L.A. River Taylor Yards Site (LAT)
- Part Two Of Downey Patriot Series On Downey’s Demographic Change History
- 6-Story Mixed-Use Breaks Ground Near Wilshire/Vermont (Urbanize)
- Should All Of Skid Row Be Zoned For Affordable Housing? (Curbed)
