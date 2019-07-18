Today’s Headlines

  • Metro, Metrolink Study Improving L.A.-Burbank-Glendale and Antelope Valley Line (Urbanize)
  • KPCC AirTalk Discusses Eagle Rock BRT
  • Metro Seeks Input On North Valley BRT Project (Daily News)
  • Cyclist-Driver Fight At Hermosa Beach Sharrows (Fox11, Biking in L.A.)
  • Google Maps Now Shows Bike-Share Systems, Including In L.A. (LAT)
  • Carnage: Driver Pleads Not Guilty In 2017 Two-Kill Diamond Bar Hit-and-Run (SGV Tribune)
    …2019 Diamond Bar Hit-and-Run Sends Two Cars Over Embankment (SGV Tribune)
  • Three Designs Proposed For L.A. River Taylor Yards Site (LAT)
  • Part Two Of Downey Patriot Series On Downey’s Demographic Change History
  • 6-Story Mixed-Use Breaks Ground Near Wilshire/Vermont (Urbanize)
  • Should All Of Skid Row Be Zoned For Affordable Housing? (Curbed)

