SGV Connect 44: South Coast AQMD Wants to Clean the Air, and the Puente Creek Bikeway/Greenway Project

Welcome to this week’s SGV Connect. It’s a long one, so grab a cup of iced tea, sit back and relax.

First, Damien talks with Dr. Philip Fine with the South Coast Air Quality Management District (AQMD). While we have discussed different efforts to improve air quality through regulating the freight industry, a recent story in the Press-Enterprise caught Damien’s eye, “AQMD to tackle pollution from warehouses, rail yards, ports and airports, not everyone is happy.”

The article discusses efforts to regulate “indirect sources” of air pollutants, i.e. the warehouses and ports instead of just the trucks. AQMD will be holding hearings on the plan. To learn about upcoming public meetings, head to the AQMD website and search for “indirect sources.” Streetsblog will also post meeting information in our events preview as details become available.

In our second interview, Kris Fortin interviews Carolina Hernandez, Principal Engineer with LA County Public Works, about the Puente Creek Bikeway and Greenway Project. The county held a public outreach meeting last week about the project, and Fortin tells us the county is planning more greenways throughout the San Gabriel Valley.

