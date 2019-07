Today’s Headlines

Carnage: Suspect Charged In Hit-and-Run That Killed Holocaust Survivor (LAT)

Star News Sees Generational Divide In Metro BRT Project Debate

2019 Great Streets Challenge Grant Award Winners Announced

Heatwave [plus lots of driving] To Bring Bad Air Quality (LAT)

San Marino Rejects Metro Road Monies (Star News)

With Less Money Lundquist Got More Primary Votes Than Lee (LAT)

Planning Commission Approves Affordable Senior Housing For Hollywood (Urbanize)

LAPD Working To Erase Homeless People’s Warrants For Minor Offenses (KTLA)

Will Next Olympic Clear Homeless Like L.A. Did In 1984? (Curbed)

The Fairness Of Congestion Pricing (Transfers)

