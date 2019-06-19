Today’s Headlines

  • Matute: L.A. Needs To Improve Buses (LAT)
  • Jay Beeber Alert Slams Proposed Valley Bus-Only Lanes (Facebook)
  • LAT Editorial: A.B. 516 Towing Bill Is Flawed, Hard On Cities
  • LAist Hears From E-Scooter Lovers and Haters
  • Metrolink Train Strikes, Kills Pedestrian In El Monte (SGV Tribune)
  • WeHo City Council Endorses Sunset Walkability Project (WeHoVille)
  • City Council Bans Section 8 Rental Discrimination (LAT)
  • Closing the “Beverly Hills Loophole” In State Housing Targets (Urbanize)
  • CA Budget Includes Glendale-Griffith Park Bike Bridge (LAT)
  • Self-Driving Delivery Coming To Walmart (LAT)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA