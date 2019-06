Today’s Headlines

25 Years Later, Movie Speed More Plausible At 9 MPH (Transfers)

Metro Unsolicited Proposal Could Develop Atop MacArthur Park Station (Curbed)

San Marino Group Pushes Rejecting Metro Road Monies (SGV Tribune)

Driver Charged With Murder For Killing Hollywood E-Scooter Rider (Daily News)

Legal Advice: What To Do If “Accident” Is Due To Poor Road Design (Daily News)

More On Bonin Proposal To Tax Vacancies (Curbed, KTLA)

State Homelessness Funds Parameters Not Resolved (LAT)

Chicago Welcomes 10 E-Scooter Overlords (SB Chicago)

