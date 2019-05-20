This Week in Livable Streets

Metro board, Vision Zero, San Pedro bike tour, Sixth Street Viaduct art, single-family zoning, and short bike films.

Monday 5/20 – ValleyVOTE will host Keep L.A. Moving spokesperson Christopher LeGras, speaking on road diets and other traffic nightmares. The meeting is tonight from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Galpin Ford, 15555 Roscoe Boulevard in North Hills.

Tuesday 5/21 – L.A. City Councilmember José Huizar, the Department of Cultural Affairs, and Bureau of Engineering will host a Sixth Street Viaduct PARC Community Art Update and Presentation of Proposed Public Art Project, featuring Artist Glenn Kaino. The meeting will take place from 6-8 p.m. at the Aliso Pico Rec Center at 370 S. Clarence Street in Boyle Heights.

Thursday 5/23 – The Metro board will meet to discuss and decide various items, including the agency's 2019-2020 budget. The meeting will start at 9:30 a.m. at the 3rd Floor Metro boardroom at One Gateway Plaza – behind Union Station – in downtown L.A. Agenda and staff reports at Metro webpage.

Thursday 5/23 – Abundant Housing will host a panel discussion on The Racist History of Single-Family Zoning. Panelists will include Joss Tillard-Gates, Mark Vallianatos, and Yusef Alexander. The event will take place at 6:30 p.m. at Indie Desk, at 333 S. Grand Avenue, Suite 3310, in downtown L.A. Details at Facebook event.

Saturday 5/25 – The L.A. Public Library Book Bike and the LAPD Harbor Division will host a free leisurely bike ride around San Pedro and the L.A. Waterfront. The ride starts and ends at the San Pedro Library at 931 S. Gaffey Street in San Pedro. Meet up starts at 9:00 a.m., roll out promptly at 10:00 a.m. Details at Facebook event.

Sunday 5/26 – Bicycle Culture Institute and Boomtown Brewery host an evening of short films about cycling in California. The screening will take place 5-9 p.m. at Boomtown Brewery at 700 Jackson Street in the DTLA Arts District. Details at Facebook event.

Did we miss anything? Is there something we should list on future calendars? Email joe [at] streetsblog.org.