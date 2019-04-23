This Week In Livable Streets

Open streets on Saturday in Long Beach and Sunday in Wilmington! Plus Metro board, L.A. River, Blumenfield, Monterey Park, Crenshaw North, and more.

Wednesday 4/24 – L.A. County will host a Los Angeles River Master Plan Community Meeting from 6-8 p.m. at East Rancho Dominguez County Park at 15116 S. Atlantic Avenue in Compton. Details at Facebook event.

Thursday 4/25 – The Metro board will meet and discuss and decide various issues. This month's agenda includes 210 Freeway barriers to keep drivers from crashing into the Gold Line, plus Vermont Avenue transit, NoHo-Pasadena BRT, and much more. The meeting will start at 9:30 a.m. at the 3rd floor boardroom at One Gateway Plaza, behind Union Station. Details at meeting agenda.

– The Metro board will meet and discuss and decide various issues. This month’s agenda includes 210 Freeway barriers to keep drivers from crashing into the Gold Line, plus Vermont Avenue transit, NoHo-Pasadena BRT, and much more. The meeting will start at 9:30 a.m. at the 3rd floor boardroom at One Gateway Plaza, behind Union Station. Details at meeting agenda. Thursday 4/25 – The Mid City West Community Council (MCWCC) will host a free community forum on the Metro Crenshaw Line Northern Extension. The forum will take place from 7:15-9:15 p.m. at Pan Pacific Recreation Center at 7600 Beverly Boulevard. The forum will feature presentations by Metro and the city of West Hollywood, followed by public comment and Q&A.

Saturday 4/27 – The city of Monterey Park, Monterey Park Environmental Commission, and Active San Gabriel Valley will host a family-friendly community bike ride in celebration of Earth Day. Ride gathers starting at 7 a.m. for an 8 a.m. departure – at Barnes Park at 350 S. McPherrin Avenue. Details at Eventbrite or Facebook.

Saturday 4/27 – The city of Long Beach will host its popular Saturday open streets festival Beach Streets. The free family-friendly festival will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Pacific Avenue and Willow Street. Note that the Metro Blue Line is currently closed below the Green Line – for Metro’s New Blue rehabilitation project. Shuttle buses serve the area, but have limited capacity for bicycles. Event details at Beach Streets website.

Sunday 4/28 – The popular open streets festival CicLAvia will come to Wilmington. The free family-friendly festival will open miles of streets from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Details at CicLAvia website.

Sunday 4/28 – L.A. City Councilmember Bob Blumenfield will host his 6th annual Community Bike Ride. The ride kicks off at 9 a.m. at 19040 Vanowen Street in Reseda. Details at Facebook event.

Did we miss anything? Is there something we should list on future calendars? Email joe [at] streetsblog.org.