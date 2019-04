Today’s Headlines

Get your tickets today for SBLA’s May 9 fundraiser dinner!

Metro Giving Free Rides Next Monday Earth Day (The Source)

Carnage: Hit-and-Run Driver Kills Man In Hollywood (Daily News)

West Covina Looks To Make Transit Cheaper For Seniors (SGV Tribune)

Culver City Stripes New Bike Lanes On Overland (Facebook)

Garcetti State of City Speech On Schools, Homelessness, Environment (LAT, LAist)

Gayness, Cities, And YIMBYism (Luke Speaks)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA