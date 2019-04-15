Today’s Headlines
- More On LADOT Support Of Rowena Road Diet (Curbed, Eastsider)
- Transit Proximity Ups L.A. Home Prices (Bloomberg)
- Santa Monica Big Blue Bus Is Now Stroller-Friendly
- Carnage: Woman Killed In Westlake Village Crash Identified (Daily News)
…Man Killed In Freeway Crash In Glendora (Daily News)
…Police Arrest Driver Who Killed Hollywood E-Scooter Rider And Fled (LAT, Biking in L.A.)
- Man With Shotgun At 7th Metro Station Killed By PD (LAT, Daily Breeze, KTLA)
- L.A. Renames Crenshaw/Slauson For Nipsey Hussle (Curbed)
- Street Sweepers Must Stop At Red Lights (Daily News)
- Prius Electrical Systems Overheating (LAT)
