This Week In Livable Streets

Transit Neighborhoods, Foothill Gold Line, Metro meetings, and more.

Tuesday 4/16 – The Foothill Gold Line Construction Authority will host a public hearing on its recently released Draft Supplemental Environmental Impact Report (SEIR) for Glendora to Montclair. The meeting will take place from 5:30-8:30 p.m. (public hearing starts 6 p.m.) at the La Verne Community Center at 3680 D Street. Deadline for comments is May 6. Details and full SEIR documents available at Authority webpage.

Wednesday and Thursday 4/17-18 – The Metro board will convene its monthly committee meetings where items will be discussed and approved in advance of next week's full board meeting. Details at Metro meeting webpage.

Thursday 4/18 – The UCLA Lewis Center for Regional Policy Studies will host InterActionsLA: Inspiring Quality Transit Neighborhoods. The one-day conference will take place from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The California Endowment at 1000 Alameda Street in downtown L.A. Information and purchase tickets at Eventbrite.

Did we miss anything? Is there something we should list on future calendars? Email joe [at] streetsblog.org.