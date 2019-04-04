Monrovia’s Oliver Chi and Duarte’s Kristen Petersen and the Future of Transportation

The San Gabriel Valley is becoming a hotbed for innovative transportation solutions. This week, Damien and Kris talk with two civil servants who are pioneering innovative transportation programs.

First, Damien talks with Oliver Chi, the City Manager for the city of Monrovia. In March of 2018, Monrovia launched the GoMonrovia program to change the way the city did transit. Instead of a dial-a-ride service, Monrovia partnered with Lyft to offer reduced price rides. The program proved more successful than expected, and Chi offers updates on how the city is tinkering with the program to make it more cost effective and sustainable. Read more about GoMonrovia, here.

Next, Kris talks to city of Duarte’s Assistant City Manager Kristen Petersen. Duarte recently converted its entire bus fleet to electric. Duarte is the first city in Southern California to fully switch over to an all-electric transit fleet. The city made the leap from a diesel fleet straight to an electric one. The San Gabriel Valley Tribune covered the switch in an article on Tuesday.

