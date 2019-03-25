Eyes on the Street: L.A.’s New Sidewalk E-Scooter Parking Zones

Downtown L.A. has new e-scooter drop zones. The two observed by Streetsblog are on downtown L.A.’s crowded sidewalks. The one pictured above is on Figueroa Street at 7th Street, right outside the 7th Street Metro station, and next to the MyFigueroa’s bikeway.

Ideally, L.A. could learn from Santa Monica and place some e-scooter parking in the street, so parked scooters don’t impede pedestrians. Santa Monica has sidewalk spots, too.

LADOT is billing their dockless shared e-scooter/e-bike/bike-share device program as the largest in the U.S. – see their full press statement below.

(And, unfortunately yes, in the top photo, there are a pair of single-occupant private cars using the MyFigueroa bus-only lane. As told by earlier SBLA coverage and a recent L.A. Times article, Figueroa’s scofflaw drivers are rampant, costing delays to lots of bus riders, including folks impacted by Metro’s New Blue construction – not to mention safety issues for pedestrians, cyclists, and scooter-ists. Will Metro or LAPD ever prioritize enforcement of bus-only lanes?)

LADOT’s full March 22 e-scooter press release: