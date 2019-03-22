Today’s Headlines

  • LAPD Seeks Info On Brutal Rape At Sunset/Vermont Red Line Station (Reddit)
  • L.A. Is Dangerous For Cyclists (US News)
    …Peter Flax On How the Reporter and Vision Zero Fail (Twitter)
  • 57-Unit Mixed-Used Planned By MacArthur Park Station (Urbanize)
  • PD Identify SM Hit-and-Run Crash Victim Killed Riding E-Scooter (Daily News)
  • Santa Monica Has New Pedestrian Head Start Signals (Mirror)
  • New Park Planned For DTLA’s South Park (Urbanize)
  • Duarte Plans Housing Next To Gold Line Station (Urbanize)
  • Report Says L.A. Waiting Too Long To House Homeless (LAist)
  • VA Officials Unimpressed With Boring Co’s L.A. Tunnel (VA Mercury)

