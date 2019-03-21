Today’s Headlines

Metro Expects High Ridership For Crenshaw North Rail (Curbed)

…Schiff Wants Crenshaw North To Be Shovel-Ready (WeHoVille) Affordable Housing Complex Planned For La Brea In Hollywood (Urbanize)

County Looks To Protect Bike Lanes (CBS2)

L.A. PLUM Committee Approves Chinatown Development With No Affordable (Curbed)

DTLA Civic Ctr Park Faces Funding Shortfall (Urbanize)

Driver Slams Deeply Into Arleta Home (Daily News)

Rain-Worsened Crashes Peak Mid-Day (LAist)

Data Shows Walkability Extends Lives (Price Tags)

