Today’s Headlines

  • Metro Expects High Ridership For Crenshaw North Rail (Curbed)
    …Schiff Wants Crenshaw North To Be Shovel-Ready (WeHoVille)
  • Affordable Housing Complex Planned For La Brea In Hollywood (Urbanize)
  • County Looks To Protect Bike Lanes (CBS2)
  • L.A. PLUM Committee Approves Chinatown Development With No Affordable (Curbed)
  • DTLA Civic Ctr Park Faces Funding Shortfall (Urbanize)
  • Driver Slams Deeply Into Arleta Home (Daily News)
  • Rain-Worsened Crashes Peak Mid-Day (LAist)
  • Data Shows Walkability Extends Lives (Price Tags)

