Metro Studies Rail For Vermont Avenue (Urbanize)

Carnage: SaMo E-Scooter Rider Killed By Driver In Hit-and-Run Crash (LAist, SMDP, LAT) sadly some initial headlines like “man fell from scooter” omitted car

…Community Concerns About Los Feliz’ Deadly Hyperion Avenue (Curbed) …Teen Sentenced To Probation For Deadly Tarzana Crash (Daily News) …OC Driver Who Crashed Into 11 Pedestrians – Was High (LAT) Thai Town Marketplace Opening Soon At Hollywood/Western Station (Urbanize)

…See Examples Of E-Scooter Parking On Instagram (LADOT, Porras) So. Pasadena PD Officer Covered Up DUI Crash (LAT)

