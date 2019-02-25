This Week In Livable Streets
CicLAvia celebrates through Palms, Mar Vista, and Culver City this Sunday! Mar Vista Great Street, La Verne active transportation, Boyle Heights garden, Purple Line neighborhood plans, Metro board, Relámpago Wheelery party, Great Streets grants, Move L.A., and more!
- Monday 2/25 and Tuesday 2/26 – L.A. City Mayor Garcetti’s Great Streets Initiative will conclude a series of workshops on how to seek a 2019 Great Streets Challenge Grant. Workshops will take place from Monday 2/25 today 1 p.m. in Westwood, and tomorrow Tuesday 2/26 at 11 a.m. in Exposition Park. Details and RSVP at Great Streets Initiative website.
- Tuesday 2/26 – LADOT will host a community meeting on dockless mobility – bike-share, e-scooters, etc. The meeting will take place from noon to 1 p.m. at the Caltrans Building at 100 S. Main Street in downtown Los Angeles. Details at Facebook event.
- Wednesday 2/27 – The L.A. City Council Transportation Commmittee meeting will include a hearing on making the Mar Vista Venice Boulevard Great Street permanent. Traffic safety deniers will be there, so project supporters should attend and speak in favor of the Mar Vista improvements. The meeting will take place at 1 p.m. at City Hall room 1010 at 200 N. Spring Street (public entrance on Main Street) in downtown L.A. Details at meeting agenda.
- Wednesday 2/27 – The L.A. City Planning Department will host another Purple Line Transit Neighborhood Plan Workshop from 5-8 p.m. at Temple Beth Am at 1039 S. La Cienega Boulevard in mid-city. Details at Facebook event.
- Wednesday 2/27 – The city of La Verne will host a community input meeting for the city’s proposed Active Transportation Plan. The meeting will take place from 6-8 p.m. (with a 6:15 p.m. presentation) at La Verne City Hall at 3660 D Street. Details at city website or Facebook event.
- Thursday 2/28 – The Metro board will convene for its monthly meeting. Meeting agenda and staff reports at Metro board website.
- Thursday 2/28 – East L.A. Community Corporation (ELACC) community meeting to discuss their proposed plans for a community garden at the Mariachi Plaza Joint Development site. The meeting will take place from 5:30-7 p.m. at Boyle Hotel at 1781 E. 1st Street in Boyle Heights. Details at event flier.
- Thursday 2/28 – The Transit Coalition hosts a California High-Speed Rail talk by CAHSRA Southern California Regional Director Michelle Boehm. Purchase tickets at eventbrite.
- Friday 3/1 – Move L.A. will host its Transportation Conversation conference. The event takes place from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the L.A. Cathedral Conference Center at 555 W. Temple Street in downtown Los Angeles. Details and register at Move L.A. website.
- Friday 3/1 – Metro will host a grand opening for its new Culver City Bike Hub from 10-11:30 a.m. at the Metro Expo Line Culver City Station at 3702 Robertson Boulevard. Details at Facebook event.
- Saturday 3/2 – Relámpago Wheelery will host its monthly BiciParranda Karaoke Bike Party starting at 7pm at 140 Bimini Place in Koreatown. $10 suggested donation supports community bicycle building. Details at Facebook event.
- Sunday 3/3 – CicLAvia returns! CicLAvia Culver City Meets Mar Vista + Palms will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The fun family-friendly car-free festival will open 6.5 miles of westside streets. Details at CicLAvia website.
Next week:
- Monday 3/4 – L.A. Walks will host its March Forth happy hour!
Did we miss anything? Is there something we should list on future calendars? Email joe [at] streetsblog.org.