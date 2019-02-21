Today’s Headlines

Ethics Commission Approves Ban On Developer Campaign Contributions (Curbed)

Carnage: Hit-and-Run Driver Kills One In La Mirada (Fox11)

…More On Yesterday’s Koreatown Bicyclist Death (Biking in L.A.)

Take Metro's River Path Survey (The Source)

56-Unit Supportive Housing Planned For South L.A. (Urbanize)

AIDS Healthcare Sues L.A. Over Hollywood Development (LAT)

Trump’s High-Speed Rail Grab-Back Is Unprecedented (LAT)

CA Could Push 12 L.A. County Cities To Plan For Housing (Curbed)

