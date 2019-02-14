Today’s Headlines
- Council President Wesson Wants To Extend Destination Crenshaw (Urbanize)
- Westside Microtransit Pilot To Start March 7 (Bonin Facebook)
- Canoga Park Looks To Bridge Housing For Homeless (Daily News)
- Huizar Wants To Close Gap In Arroyo Seco Bike/Walk Path (Eastsider)
- E-Scooter Injuries Are Soaring (CBS)
- Police Shoot, Kill Suspect At 7th Street Metro Station (LAT)
- Thieves Seriously Injure Chino Bike Store Manager While Stealing High-End Bike (Biking in L.A.)
- CA Awards $88.9 Million For L.A. Active Transportation (The Source)
- CA High Speed Rail Is Still On…
…But Anti-Rail LAT Doesn’t Skip A Beat Calling It A Boondoggle and…
…the Project From Hell (shhh – don’t tell them about highway mega-projects!)
…But LAT Editorial Board Says Don’t Abandon CAHSR
