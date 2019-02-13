Today’s Headlines
- Governor Newsom Did Not Abandon High-Speed Rail (Curbed)
…Governor Clarified Statement After… (ABC7)
…Media Full Of Misleading Headlines (SGV Tribune, Market Watch, SFGate)
…Shocker: Vartabedian Trashes CAHSR Again (LAT)
- More On Bicyclist Killed In South L.A. Car-Racing Crash (Biking in L.A., ABC7)
- Car (no driver mentioned) Smashes Into Mission Viejo Restaurant (Patch)
- Driver Flips Car, Shears Hydrants, Closes PCH In Santa Monica (LAT, Daily News)
- Six-Story Mixed-Use Planned At Vermont/Beverly Station (Urbanize)
- County To Build Mental Health Center Instead Of New Jail (Curbed)
- L.A. Looks To Ban Digital Mobile Billboards (Daily News)
