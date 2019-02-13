Today’s Headlines

  • Governor Newsom Did Not Abandon High-Speed Rail (Curbed)
    …Governor Clarified Statement After… (ABC7)
    …Media Full Of Misleading Headlines (SGV TribuneMarket Watch, SFGate)
    …Shocker: Vartabedian Trashes CAHSR Again (LAT)
  • More On Bicyclist Killed In South L.A. Car-Racing Crash (Biking in L.A., ABC7)
  • Car (no driver mentioned) Smashes Into Mission Viejo Restaurant (Patch)
  • Driver Flips Car, Shears Hydrants, Closes PCH In Santa Monica (LAT, Daily News)
  • Six-Story Mixed-Use Planned At Vermont/Beverly Station (Urbanize)
  • County To Build Mental Health Center Instead Of New Jail (Curbed)
  • L.A. Looks To Ban Digital Mobile Billboards (Daily News)

