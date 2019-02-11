This Week In Livable Streets
Culver City bike lanes, L.A. City design guidelines, Westside mayors panel, L.A. River, T-Commitee and more!
- Tuesday 2/12 – Culver City will host a public meeting about planned bike lanes on Elenda Avenue. The meeting will take place from 6-8 p.m. at the Veterans Auditorium rotunda room at 4117 Overland Avenue. Some additional details at Bike Culver City Facebook post.
- Wednesday 2/13 – The L.A. City Council Transportation Committee will meet to discuss and decide various city mobility matters, including disabled parking placards and dockless mobility devices. The meeting will take place at 1 p.m. at City Hall, Room 1010, at 200 N. Spring Street (public entrance on Main Street) in downtown L.A. Details at meeting agenda.
- Wednesday 2/13 – The L.A. section of the American Planning Association will host a discussion on the L.A. City Planning Department updating its Citywide Design Guidelines. The updated Guidelines are being organized around three spatial categories: site planning, building design and right-of-way. The guidelines are intended to assist projects in meeting the city’s three design approaches, which include: Pedestrian First Design, 360 Degree Design and Climate Adapted Design. The event will take place 6-7:30 p.m. at L.A. City Hall. RSVP required. Details at Facebook event.
- Wednesday 2/13 – The County of L.A. is hosting a series of public input meetings on updating the L.A. River Master Plan. The next meeting will be 6-8 p.m. at the Pierce College Great Hall at 6201 Winnetka Avenue in Woodland Hills. Details at County River Plan website.
Friday 2/15 – Westside Urban Forum will host Westside Mayors Panel: Governance in Times of Prosperity featuring the mayors of Beverly Hills, Culver City, Santa Monica, and West Hollywood. The panel will take place from 7:15-9 a.m. at the Helms Design Center at 8745 Washington Boulevard in Culver City. Purchase tickets and find additional details at Facebook event.
Early next week:
- Tuesday 2/19 – LADOT’s Vision Zero program will host Community-Based Organization Mixer event. Vision Zero is looking to collaborate with community-based organizations and resident leaders to support our community engagement work around Vision Zero and active transportation projects. Find out more at the mixer from 3-5 p.m. at 100 South Main Street in downtown Los Angeles. For more information, or to RSVP, email VisionZero.Engagement(at)lacity.org
- Wednesday 2/20 and Sunday 2/24 – Stories from the Frontline will present first person stories of the recovery from being homeless and will outline opportunities for volunteer involvement to end homeless. The event repeats on both Wed 2/20 from 6-8:30 p.m. and Sun 2/24 from 1:30-3 p.m. at First Congregational Church at 540 S. Commonwealth Avenue in the Lafayette Park neighborhood in central L.A. Details at Stories from the Frontline website.
Did we miss anything? Is there something we should list on future calendars? Email joe [at] streetsblog.org.