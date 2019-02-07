Today’s Headlines

  • Study: Latinos and Blacks Breathe 40 Percent More Pollution Than Whites (ABC7)
  • Garcetti Orders LAPD To Scale Back Driver Stops In Face Of Racial Profiling (LAT)
  • Does L.A. Need To Make Driving Harder? (Curbed)
  • Pomona Receives $9 Million For Walk, Bike Improvements (SGV Tribune)
  • More on Great Streets Challenge Grants (NBC4, Daily News)
  • Metro’s San Pedro Bike-Share Not Getting Much Use (USC Annenberg)
  • Glendale May Get E-Scooters This Spring (Glendale News-Press)
  • 49-Unit Affordable Housing Opens In El Monte (Urbanize)
  • Curbed Profiles L.A.’s Pioneering Black Leader/Midwife Biddy Mason

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA