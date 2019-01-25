Today’s Headlines
- Metro Board Questions Fairness Of Congestion Pricing (Curbed)
LAist Previews Metro Pricing (You = Drivers)
- SGV Tribune On Metro Approval Of Foothill Gold Line To Pomona
…note: somewhat misleading coverage – Metro did not approve funding
- Metro Approves Express Lanes Pilot Changes (OC Register)
- Carnage: Distracted Driver Kills Pedestrian In Westlake (KTLA)
- You Probably Don’t Know What A Sharrow Means (Daily News)
- 74-Apartment Affordable Housing Planned Near Expo/Bundy (Urbanize)
- DTLA City Parking Lot May Become Affordable Housing (Urbanize)
- 3-Story Mixed Use Building Proposed Near South Pasadena Station (Urbanize)
Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA